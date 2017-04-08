Local MS patient excited about new treatment options

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Dozens of people went to Columbia Park on Saturday for Walk MS: Tri-Cities, an awareness and fundraising effort of multiple sclerosis research. This walk came just weeks after the FDA approved a new drug that could be used to slow the symptoms of multiple sclerosis.

Delanee Fullmer, one MS patient who attended the walk with her family, told KNDU that she's especially excited for the new drug, called Ocrevus.

"There's still stuff going on to help us," Fullmer said, "And, to have something new on the market... It's a great day... a lot of hope."

Fullmer is hoping to be on Ocrevus by the end of the year.

