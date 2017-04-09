Idaho man who escaped Washington jail captured by police

YAKIMA, Wash. - Authorities say police have captured one of two men who escaped from the county jail in Yakima.

The Yakima County Department of Corrections says police late Friday arrested 31-year-old Chad Tipton of Post Falls, Idaho, without incident in Olympia, Washington.

We talked with Tumwater Police Saturday afternoon and they tell us they got a call reporting the location of Tipton at a Safeway gas station near the Olympia city line.

When police got there, they found the reported Chevy Malibu in connection with Tipton, but Tipton had already ran away from the area.

Around 11:30 Friday night, Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested Tipton in Olympia.

Officials say they are still looking for 31-year-old Steven Roche, of Spokane, Washington.

Both were held on charges from Kootenai County, Idaho. Douglas is accused of burglary and forgery, while Tipton is accused of assault and other charges.

The Yakima County Department of Corrections says officers doing a head count 4 a.m. Tuesday discovered the two inmates missing.