Police follow a man to a Richland neighborhood after he pulls a gun on a woman

RICHLAND, WA- Around 5:00 p.m. Sunday evening, Richland Police responded to a domestic violence call on Proton Lane.

Police tell us the man broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and pulled a semi-automatic handgun on her. He left the scene with his current girlfriend's mother in a white Chevy Impala. Police followed that car to a home on Winslow Avenue.

Sergeant Jenkins tells us, "the male was located on the front porch after the officers contacted him he refused to follow commands. An officer deployed a less lethal device, it did not strike him it actually struck the door. The male went back inside and then refused to come out for some time".

The man's current girlfriend called police and the man came outside shortly after and followed their orders. The investigation continues as they get a search warrant for the gun and the car.

Police tell us the man will be booked into the Benton County Jail after questioning concludes at the police department.