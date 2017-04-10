Man kicks officer in the chin while being taken into custody after vehicle pursuit

GRANDVIEW, WA- On Saturday around 4 in the afternoon, an officer working a statewide distracted driving traffic safety emphasis observed a vehicle speeding westbound on E Wine Country Road.

The officer attempted pulling the driver over for a speeding violation but the driver, Anthony Balay-Magana, led the officer on a pursuit northbound on N County Line Road.

The driver drove into an orchard north of Alexander Extension and was taken into custody at that residence.

Balay-Magana's license was found revoked in the 1st degree.

Balay-Magana refused to be put into the patrol car and when forced into the back of the car, kicked the officer in the chin. He also damaged the offer's patrol car by kicking the window screen protector . During the transport to the jail and once at the jail, Balay-Magana threatened violence against the arresting officer.

29-year-old Anthony Balay-Magana is being held at the Yakima County Jail on multiple charges including, attempting to elude, driving while license revoked 1st degree, assault in 3rd degree, felony harassment, resisting arrest, drive without ignition interlock, reckless endangerment, malicious mischief 2nd degree and criminal trespass 2nd degree.