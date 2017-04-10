Intoxicated man leads police on a car chase

GRANDVIEW, WA- On Friday night around around 7:00 p.m., a Grandview Police Officer working a Washington State Target Zero traffic safety emphasis observed a vehicle westbound on E Wine Country Road passing a vehicle near the 600 block.

The suspect was in the center turn lane passing westbound traffic. The officer attempted to stop the suspect, 32-year-old Joseph Sanchez. He continued driving recklessly, according to police, passing traffic on Elm Street.

He was taken into custody after coming to a stop a short while later. Sanchez was found to be under the influence.

Requested charges are attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

He's being held at the Yakima County Jail.