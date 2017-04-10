Richland Police Investigating after drive-by shooting early Sunday morning

RICHLAND, WA - Right now, Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting at the Motel 6 on Fowler Street. Richland Police got the call of shots fired around 1:00 Sunday morning. Officers found a shell casing at the scene, but when they tried talking to witnesses, no one was willing to give up what they knew.

RPD says no one was hurt and there's no reported property damage.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call them at (509) 628-0333.

