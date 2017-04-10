Slow moving landslide forces evacuations

OSO, WA - Evacuations are in place near a slow moving landslide in Oso. It's all happening just a mile away from where the deadly 2014 landslide hit, killing 43 people.

Scientists say the land has moved four feet in the last week, just enough to close down Highway 530.

Toby Hyde with the Oso Fire Department says, "If you asked a geologist five years ago, will there ever be a landslide from one side of the valley to the other side of the valley? They'd be laughed out of town. We saw that happen. Now that we have this local knowledge, we have to be on the other side of caution when we tell people you're underneath this."

Officials will re-evaluate the situation Monday morning and will make a decision on the next steps.