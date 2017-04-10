Business Spotlight: GPS Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy

KENNEWICK, WA - In this week's Business Spotlight, reporter Crystal Garcia checked out a brand new martial arts studio. GPS Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy opened up this weekend, and offers classes for all ages.

Gustavo Pires "Siri" Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy is the home to a third degree black belt from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil with over 20 years of experience.

The studio is located at 8 N. Washington Street, Kennewick, Washington.

Facebook: @siribjj

Phone: (509) 551-7520