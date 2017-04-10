U.S. Cellular donates $15,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties

PASCO, WA – U.S. Cellular announced today a $15,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties in Pasco to provide K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) educational opportunities to youth. U.S. Cellular is funding Boys & Girls Clubs and 4-H Clubs throughout the company's markets to deliver STEM, academic and after school enrichment programs, and this is part of a $1.3 million donation to clubs across the country. This is the third year U.S. Cellular and the youth organizations have collaborated to prepare youth to explore career opportunities and be ready to join the workforce.

“U.S. Cellular is invested in the long-term success of youth, communities and our associates,” said Erryn Andersen, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the northwest. "Our associates live and work in the cities and towns that we serve, and they are proud to be involved in the Tri-Cities community.”

In 2016, U.S. Cellular associates volunteered at more than 225 Boys & Girls Clubs and 4-H Clubs events, and they are committed to volunteering 35,000 hours in 2017 at a variety of organizations. To celebrate National Volunteer Month in April, associates are participating in volunteer events during the company's third annual Month of Giving.

U.S. Cellular has a longstanding commitment to the community and education. The company has contributed more than $9.65 million to K-12 education since 2009.

