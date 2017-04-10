Shoreline restoration project affects river trail in south Howard Amon

UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - Part of the trail along the Columbia River in Howard Amon Park is closed, and will be for two weeks. Crews with the City of Richland are working to stabilize the bank in one area.

The trail will be closed to all foot and bike traffic until the construction is over, but the project is supposed to stabilize the riverbank and create a small beach area for park-goers.

The City is stabilizing 120 feet of river shore, because of the erosion to the riverbank.

There's around a two-foot vertical bank at the river's edge that the City will stabilize with a rock face, which Parks and Facilities Manager Phil Pinard says will create multiple outcomes for the riverbank.

"Protecting the resources that we have, so we don't lose anymore slope....because every year you come out here and there's a little bit gone," Pinard said. "The number one priority is to protect the bank, protect the park resource. The side benefit is we get more beach out of it for families to enjoy."

Pinard says the area isn't a designated swim area, but it's an area he says already gets plenty of activity in the park when it's warm out...so adding a little beach area will help an area of the park that's already popular with visitors.

The work is supposed to last two weeks, and until then there are detours at the park.

