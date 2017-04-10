National Sibling Day 2017

National Sibling Day 2017Posted: Updated:
Dam leaking up to four gallons a minute
Officials investigating leaking at the Priest Rapids Dam on the Columbia River say the source is likely the layers between large sections of concrete.More >>
Chiawana High School students find aphids in their cafeteria broccoli
Enjoying lunch in the Chiawana High School cafeteria soon turned unappetizing for students when a video of insects crawling in their broccoli went viral late Tuesday night.More >>
Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick to close for kids’ fishing day events
Columbia Park Pond is closing to all public fishing from Wednesday, April 18, through 5 p.m. Saturday, April 21 for a youth fishing event.More >>
National Pet Day 2018
National Pet Day 2018Happy National Pet Day! We asked our followers on Facebook to send us pictures of their pets for this special day, and we got over 230 entries! Check out all of those pictures in this slideshow.More >>
18-year-old suspect sought in fatal Union Gap shooting
The Union Gap Police Department is looking for 18-year-old Luis Coronado-Vazquez, who is wanted for the shooting death of 21-year-old Efren Cervantes-Sanchez.More >>
Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for reelection
He made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday morning.More >>
Local firefighters train for fire season
From all over the state, firefighters worked on their teamwork skills - training in things like financial situations and finding the best resources.More >>
Benton and Franklin Counties near completion of 9-1-1 dispatch service merger
It's been a long time coming: the 9-1-1 dispatch merger for two local counties.More >>
"I Am Not Invisible" Women Veterans Exhibit at CBC
Today, Walla Walla's Medical Center shared the "I Am Not Invisible" Women Veteran's Exhibit at Columbia Basin Community College.More >>
Uber Health: Get to your appointments on time, even without a car
Uber is more than just a ride-sharing company these days: they've got Uber Eats, Uber Business, and now Uber Health, which is just beginning to launch in the Tri-Cities.More >>
