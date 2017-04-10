Pasco house fire temporarily displaces family

PASCO, WA - Pasco firefighters are investigating after a house fire forced a family out of their home this afternoon. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us an exhaust fan in the bathroom caused the fire, but it was mostly contained to the attic area of the home.

It happened on the 4500 block of West Henry Street in Pasco around 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. Luckily, the family of three made it out of the house safely and no injuries were reported. Fire crews from Pasco, Franklin County, and Kennewick all responded, and at one point had to cut a hole in the roof to get access to the fire. It took about 20 minutes to put it out, and while on the scene, they told us they had an added challenge.

"Because it was in the attic, it wasn't so visible at first," said Shearer. "The challenge is, because it's a converted house, they actually made an extra residence where it used to be the garage. So trying to trace out where the different rooms are, making sure the fire wasn't in any of those rooms we weren't seeing readily right up front."

Right now, power and water have been disconnected to the house, so the family who lives there will have to stay somewhere else for the time being. Because of the amount of damage done to the attic, there was significant electrical damage, so they'll need to get that fixed before moving back in.

The fire is still under investigation.