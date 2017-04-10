Living Green: One local winery is super solar energy-efficient

BENTON CITY, WA - Today for our living green segment, we looked into one of the biggest industries in our region: wine. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky tells us what sets Hamilton Cellars apart from the others.

One of the newer kids on the block, the Red Mountain Winery opened in 2014, and they're doing things a little differently. Owners Russ and Stacy Hamilton are devoted to offsetting the carbon footprint by producing their own power.

"It's the right thing to do," said Russ Hamilton." "We feel strongly on that."

They take an eco-friendly approach to their winery with 151 solar panels, LED lights, a solar thermal heating system, and an extensively insulated building, but that's not all.

"We have four electrical charge stations here," said Hamilton. "Just a little benefit of Hamilton Cellars. You get a free battery full when you come out here."

The Hamiltons save more than $5,000 a year just by going green.

"We pay zero for electricity in the course of a year," said Hamilton.

So what exactly constitutes going green?

"So we are what is called net zero," said Hamilton. "We produce what we use in the course of a 12-month year."