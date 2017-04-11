High speed cell service coming to Pasco?

PASCO, Wash.- The company Mobilitie wants to build five cell towers on city property, but what had some of the council members at the special meeting on Monday night apprehensive is the size.

The towers would be 63 feet tall, roughly twice the size of a street lamp, and three and a half feet wide at the base.

The big concern with poles that size, and one of the reason's why the city is currently recommending the council reject the application-- is the amount of space they would take up on the sidewalk...And the potential for them to create a hazard for drivers.

So why not build the towers on private property, like is commonly done in the area?

One councilman asked that very question.

“the bottom line is, we feel that the right of way will allow us to be where the people are and because we have five sites here in pasco we want to be able to reach the community,” said Mobilite representative Steven Berke.

Another concern shared by at at least one member of the city council? The towers would only benefit sprint customers.

No word yet on when, or if the issue will be put on the agenda for a vote.