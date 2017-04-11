Deputies investigating Tuesday morning robbery

04/14/17 UPDATE:

WHITE SWAN, WA - On 04-13-2017 Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives learned that property stolen from the victim during the White Swan robbery had been recovered by Yakama Nation Tribal Police and that a suspect had been identified. The suspect is an enrolled tribal member requiring Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives to turn this investigation over to Yakama Nation Tribal Police and federal investigators.

Yakama Nation Tribal Police or federal investigators will need to be contacted for additional information regarding this case. Any new information that our agency receives regarding this case will be referred to the investigating agencies.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

04/12/17 UPDATE:

WHITE SWAN, WA - On Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m., Yakima County Sheriff's Office investigators and law enforcement officers from other agencies responded to an address in the 3500 block of Wesley Road in White Swan regarding a robbery that had just occurred. The 61-year-old victim reported that during the robbery, he had been struck several times by a suspect that was able to take possession of a firearm belonging to the victim.

Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the case. The victim has been released from the hospital, is home, and has declined to have his name released to the media. The victim reports that after having had time to think about the violent attack against him, he has recalled and been able to clarify that the suspect didn’t strike him with a firearm as he initially reported but that the suspect actually struck him several times with a flashlight.

Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives continue to seek anyone that has information that would aid in the identifying of suspects. As of this time the suspects have not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

WHITE SWAN, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Yakama Nation Police Officers are investigating a robbery from early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 3500 block of Wesley Road around 1:00 a.m. When officers got there, they found a 61-year-old Selah man with minor injuries.

The victim told police he was working the night shift when a man wearing camouflage clothing and a mask covering his face came inside the break room with a knife. A fight broke out between the two and the suspect found the victim's pistol in a nearby duffel bag. During the struggle, the suspect hit him several times. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect took off with the victim's pistol and other personal property. Deputies searched the area with a K9 but couldn't find the suspect.

Police say the suspect is about 5'10" and could be Native American or Hispanic.

Right now, the robbery is under investigation.