Man hit by car after jaywalking on U.S. 395

KENNEWICK, WA - A man is recovering at Trios Health after jaywalking and being hit by a car on U.S. 395. Troopers say 52-year-old Scott Gant was trying to cross 395 near the Dairy Queen where there isn't a cross walk. That's when a car driving southbound hit Gant.

Medics took him to Trios Health for his injuries. Troopers say he will be cited for jaywalking. 
 

