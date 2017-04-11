Grandview man facing multiple charges after leading officers on a chase

GRANDVIEW, WA - A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase Monday night. Police were called to a home on the 400 block of Victoria Circle for a report of an unwanted person. Police say Juan Carlos Orduno was at his fathers house, possibly under the influence of drugs. Orduno left the home and was driving erratically.

A Grandview Police Officer saw Orduno speeding and tried pulling him over. Orduno led officers on a chase through Grandview. During the chase, Orduno hit a parked pickup near the 600 block of East 3rd Street.

Eventually officers caught up with him and took him into custody on the 1000 block of Arikara Drive after crashing with a parked pickup.

Officers say Orduno was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for attempting to elude, two counts of hit and run, driving with a suspended license, and suspicion of DUI.