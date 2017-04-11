Jason Lee Elementary closed due to electrical issues on Tuesday, April 11th

Jason Lee Elementary closed due to electrical issues on Tuesday, - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

RICHLAND, WA- According to the Richland School District Facebook page and website, Jason Lee Elementary School is closed Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 due to electrical problems.

