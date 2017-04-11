One dead after late night motorcycle accident in Othello

OTHELLO, WA - One man is dead after crashing into an unoccupied parked car. It happened around 11:30 Monday night on the 1200 Block of North Broadway.

Police say the 23-year-old man was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the car. The accident caused a fire that destroyed the motorcycle and pickup truck.

The man died at the scene.

Right now, the name of the man isn't being released until out of town family can be notified.

