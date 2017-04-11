Downtown Cinco de Mayo parade and horse dance on Friday, May 5

PASCO, WA - The annual Pasco Cinco de Mayo parade and festivities, presented by the Downtown Pasco Development Authority and presenting sponsor GESA Credit Union, are expanding this year. The parade, traditionally scheduled Saturday morning, is now moving to an evening event, starting at 7:00 p.m. in Downtown Pasco.

The popular event will continue to feature “Vaqueros” or Mexican Cowboys, Miss Cinco de Mayo, Student groups, marching bands, dance groups, many local businesses and organizations. The move to the evening provides companies and groups the opportunity to decorate cars, floats and uniforms with lights. The parade will be followed by a competition of dancing horses on Friday evening. A large crowd is expected and the best dancing horses from around the state are joining the festivities to compete for the grand prize of $1000.

The popular Festival will continue on May 6th, with acts from all over Mexico, including Tri-Cities own Grammy Nominated Canarios de Michoacan and Los GFEZ from Mazatlan Sinaloa with their hit single “Bien Servida” with nearly 40 million plays on YouTube and topping charts on Hispanic radio stations around the country. The festival will also include an Cinco Ninja Obstacle Course competition, presented by SED Fitness and sponsor Community Health Plan of Washington. There will also be lots of family friendly activities, including pony rides, piñatas, bumper cars, lots of bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, the City of Pasco’s Truck Display and other entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. There will be a great assortment of vendors with food from all over Mexico, and an awards ceremony for “the best taco in Pasco,” presented by the Pasco Taco Crawl. The event will be highly decorated, thanks to support from Supermex.

The fun doesn’t stop there—other events during the week preceding Cinco de Mayo include the second “Copa Cinco de Mayo” Soccer tournament on Saturday April 29th and 30th, where teams from around the state compete for supremacy at the Soccer Fields off Road 68, sponsored by United Healthcare. The Pageant to crown “Miss Cinco de Mayo” will follow on Sunday April 30th in Downtown Pasco, with the scholarship for the winner provided by Lithia Dodge. Capping off the pre-event festivities is a night of Culture on Wednesday, May 3rd, with musical performances and dances from Mexico and 5 other parts of the world, Presented by Moon Security and Molina Healthcare. Space is limited to 250 attendees, so an RSVP is required.

The positive response to the growth of the Cinco de Mayo event and the committee changes has shown up in the number of people who have joined the effort, and that responses have come from as far away as Seattle and Chelan to get involved in the event. Luke Hallowell, the director of the Downtown Pasco Development Authority “We’re looking forward to building upon this proud tradition and creating an unforgettable experience for the children and families that join us.”

For more details on the event, please visit www.pasco5demayo.com. You can sign up to participate in any of the events, join us as a volunteer at the event or get more information on the festivities.