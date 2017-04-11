CBC releases resolution in support of immigrant students

PASCO, WA - The Columbia Basin College Faculty Senate has passed a resolution in support of the college’s immigrant students.

The resolution reads in part, “Whereas immigrant students at CBC have expressed concern about their safety and privacy on campus as well as their ability to pursue the dream of higher education free of interruption by federal authorities; therefore, resolved, that the faculty of Columbia Basin College proclaim their commitment to creating a respectful and inclusive learning environment by supporting all forms of diversity in the college community.”

The resolution goes on to say, "(faculty) support CBC policies that protect the privacy of all student information, including immigration and citizenship status”.

The full resolution is below:

Whereas the mission statement of Columbia Basin College (CBC) includes a goal to promote culturally effective graduates who can “perform effectively in the multi-cultural, diverse environments that are present in higher education, in the globally competitive 21st century workplace, and in the increasingly diverse and globally-oriented culture in which we live”1; Whereas CBC welcomes all students without regard to race, color, religion, ethnic or national origin; Whereas an atmosphere of uncertainty about the current status and possible future of federal immigration policy in the United States currently exists; and Whereas immigrant students at CBC have expressed concern about their safety and privacy on campus as well as their ability to pursue the dream of higher education free of interruption by federal authorities; therefore, RESOLVED, that the Faculty of Columbia Basin College

1. proclaim their commitment to creating a respectful and inclusive learning environment by supporting all forms of diversity in the college community;

2. endorse the request made by the presidents and chancellors of Washington's Community and Technical Colleges that the new federal administration

continue the DACA program2;

3. support CBC policies that protect the privacy of all student information, including immigration and citizenship status3;

4. affirm the rights of freedom of speech and academic freedom for students, faculty, and staff;

5. condemn harassment, threats, or hate crimes, all of which are contrary to CBC policies and student code of conduct; and

6. pledge to neither ask for nor surrender information regarding students' immigration or citizenship status.

Adopted by the Faculty Senate of Columbia Basin College, 17 March 2017.