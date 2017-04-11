OSP requests assistance in identifying two men

OREGON - OSP F&W Division for The Dalles Area Command would like the public's assistance in identifying the two men in the attached photos. They are believed to be involved with wildlife violations that occurred on the White River Wildlife Area near Tygh Valley during the winter closure on February 24th, 2017. Any info regarding these men can be forwarded to Senior Trooper Craig Gunderson at 541-980-2693.

The White River Wildlife Area north of Badger Creek Road is closed during the winter months from December 1st through March 31st to protect wintering wildlife.