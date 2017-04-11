Two juveniles detained in connection with patrol car vandalism

UPDATE:

PROSSER, WA - Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher today released a follow-up press release regarding the Benton County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle that was vandalized sometime from the night of April 8th into the morning of April 9th:

"In the last 48 hours our patrol officers and gang team have worked diligently to attempt to identify potential suspects. During the course of this investigation we discovered that two juvenile males were seen in the area when the crime was committed. During the follow up investigation and gathering of information, two potential suspects were identified. They were identified as a 16 and 17 year old male living in the 20000 block of N. Hinzerling Road, near where the crime was committed.

"Based upon the information gathered in our investigation, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Gang Team served a search warrant at the location. Both suspect males were detained and evidence of the burglary of the Benton County Road Department and theft from the same location was discovered. Subsequent interviews of the two juvenile males tied them to the damage of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. The males, who both have ties to local criminal gangs, were booked into the Benton/Franklin County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of Burglary, theft, and malicious mischief.

"This is a prime example of the invaluable collaboration between our patrol deputies, the citizens of Benton County and our Gang Team, working to identify and arrest criminals with gang ties in our community."

PROSSER, WA - Sometime during the night of April 8th and into the morning of April 9th, 2017, unknown suspects entered the Benton County Road Department West End Shops located near the intersection of N. Hinzerling Road and Heck Road and damaged a Benton County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle parked at that location.

The patrol vehicle was parked against the north fence line. Before entering the secure facility, the suspects threw approximately 20 large rocks over a fence, striking the patrol vehicle multiple times. The suspects then entered the fenced facility and caused further damage to the patrol vehicle. Four of the patrol vehicle’s windows were broken out and the word “Pigs” was spray painted on the hood in white spray paint.

Based upon the nature of additional graffiti sprayed onto the patrol car it is believed this is a gang-related crime. The suspects also prowled three Road Department vehicles, removing three fire extinguishers from the Road Department vehicles which were then discharged into the patrol vehicle.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information about this incident to call the Sheriff’s Office at 628-0333 referencing case 17-04888.