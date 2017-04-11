Trios Health laboratory receives two-year accreditation renewal

KENNEWICK, WA – The laboratory at Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital, located at 900 S. Auburn St. in Kennewick, has received full accreditation renewal for two years from the College of American Pathologists’ (CAP’s) Laboratory Accreditation Program. The Program, which requires on-site inspections every two years for renewal, accredits the entire spectrum of laboratory test disciplines with the most scientifically rigorous requirements.

“CAP accreditation confirms that our lab at Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital continues to meet all of the latest clinical laboratory regulatory requirements,” said Trios Director of Laboratory Services Mindy Aichele. “Participating in this program helps us ensure compliance with the most comprehensive scientifically endorsed laboratory standards, helping us maintain the accuracy of test results and patient diagnoses.”

To be eligible for CAP accreditation, laboratories must use methodologies and clinical application within the expertise of the Program. They must also be licensed to perform testing when required by law.

During the on-site inspection process, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures of the preceding two years. They also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program is recognized by The Joint Commission—the primary accrediting body for healthcare organizations in the United States—and can be used to meet many state certification requirements. Trios Southridge Hospital is also accredited by the CAP, and will be due for its renewal inspection later this year.