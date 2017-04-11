19-year-old defends home against two burglary suspects, shoots one

19-year-old defends home against two burglary suspects, shoots onePosted: Updated:
Senior living center providing hydration kits for seniors
Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Yakima is helping seniors stay hydrated and healthy this summer.More >>
Yakima family displaced after fire destroys home
A family in Yakima is coping with losing most of everything they own after a fire ripped through their home this afternoon.More >>
Final 18 suspects in net nanny operation appear in court
Today, the last 18 suspects in the net nanny operation faced a judge in court.More >>
AG prosecutors seek to prevent community release of Yakima County sex offender
Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Sexually Violent Predator Unit are in Yakima County this week, fighting to prevent a dangerous sex offender from being conditionally released into the community.More >>
Speeding causes fatal crash near Cowiche
Washington State Patrol says speeding caused a fatal accident just two miles of Cowiche.More >>
Soil-borne virus stunts crop growth; causes concern for farmers
The Yakima Valley is home to dozens of vineyards that produce not only jobs, but millions of dollars.More >>
Arson suspect returns to scene, arrested by Sheriff's Deputy
Around 8:30 this morning Sheriff's Deputies arrested 45-year-old Brett Sherwood based on probable cause that he burned down their family home the previous night.More >>
Local businesses receive façade improvement grants
For the third consecutive year the Downtown Association of Yakima has awarded grants to downtown businesses to assist them in their attempt to enhance their buildings and businesses, and subsequently, revitalize Downtown Yakima.More >>
Yakima City Council declines to discuss immigration issue
The Yakima City Council has declined further discussion about formalizing an informal police policy to not ask residents about their immigration status.More >>
Yakima Humane Society struggling to care for 34 dogs found in filthy RV
Last week, animal control discovered 34 dogs and two chickens being held in an RV.More >>
