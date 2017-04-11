19-year-old defends home against two burglary suspects, shoots one

YAKIMA, WA - New information tonight on Friday's early morning shooting in Yakima involving a man at home and two burglary suspects.

Jesus Tellez-Hernandez was the suspect who was shot, but the second man who initially got away was arrested over the weekend and made his preliminary court appearance yesterday afternoon.

Yakima Police say 19-year-old Juan Alberto Cervantes broke into a home on 12th Avenue and King Street at about 5:30 Friday morning. The homeowner who opened fire was also 19 years old.

Investigators say the victim noticed a light on in the laundry room which he thought was weird because his mom was already at work. He grabbed his shotgun and went outside to check what was going on...that's when he saw the suspects in the house.

The 19-year-old chased the suspects from the house and fired a warning shot, and that's when he believes Cervantes returned fire.

The victim opened fire again; that time, hitting Hernandez. There is no word on his current condition.

Cervantes is facing charges, including burglary and assault. He's being held on a $75,000 bail.