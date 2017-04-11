Taya Kyle brings her message of hope to Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - The widow of an American hero brings her message of hope to Yakima. Taya Kyle, the wife of "American sniper" Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, spoke to hundreds of people at the Yakima Convention Center.

Taya was the keynote speaker at yesterday's YWCA's leadership luncheon. The YWCA opened their doors to the New York Times bestselling author to show her firsthand the impact they've had on countless women.

"There are a lot of issues when people struggle that are very complex and you can't just have a blanket approach," Kyle said. "You have to have it specialized and individualized, and give people a safe place."

Safety is just one component of the YWCA. Women and children suffering from domestic violence have found a fresh start in their shelter, and even though it's a different kind of trauma, Kyle says she can relate to the victims.

"The first thing is you have to know you're not alone," she said. "The second thing I think is you have to understand that evil does exist, but evil doesn't win if there are other people around you who can help you."

Kyle also toured the "Persimmon Boutique" in the Westpark Shopping Center on 40th Avenue and Summitview. But the store is more than just selling new and gently-used clothing, jewelry, and shoes: the employees are YWCA clients. The job empowers and builds sufficient women, wiping away their identity as victims.

"Life does continue, and even when you feel like it should kind of be over, it's not over," said Kyle. "So if you can find a good, healthy way to get through it and have people rally around you, it's amazing that you can come out stronger and better."