Grandview mother gives birth en route to hospital

GRANDVIEW, WA - Boston and Jessica Peña of Grandview welcomed their 3rd daughter, Salem Sue, into the world on Saturday in a very unexpected place: a van.

"After my water broke, I mean it was just like I came into shock and just felt like, 'alright, lets go, lets do this'," said Jessica.

"It happened so fast," said Boston. "We did not think it was going to come and then she was like, 'it is coming', and then I looked down and saw the head sticking out and then all of a sudden it was there, and I was like, 'catch her', and she caught her."

In minutes, Salem Sue Peña was born.

"There were so many emotions going through me," said Jessica. "I was nervous, I was happy, I was scared...I felt a lot all at once."

" It was really intense, and it was pretty scary at the same time, because the baby was obviously born in the car and I didn't know what to do," Boston said. "But I have seen all 16 seasons of ER, so I kind of knew what to do."

"She was perfect," Jessica said. "She started sucking her thumb like 2 minutes afterwards, it was amazing."

Salem is home resting with her mom, dad, and two sisters, who are in love with her.

"I have seen her smile a few times; she likes it when mom talks to her, she loves kisses," said Jessica.