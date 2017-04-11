Living Green: Why reducing and reusing is even better than just recycling

RICHLAND, WA - Tonight we bring you another living green story, this time about recycling. There are tons of good reasons for adding recycling to your routine, ranging from personal goals to a global advantage. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky went out to the Hord Rapids Landfill in Richland today, to find out how we can all decrease our carbon footprint.

"It's something that all of us can do, it doesn't take a lot of time and knowledge," said Gail Everett, Communications and Marketing Director for the City of Richland.

Everett is talking about recycling, reducing, and reusing our waste.

"It doesn't take a huge lifestyle change, but you have to change your habits," she said.

There's a few lifestyle changes that come easy. You can stop buying plastic water bottles and start bringing your own reusable bag to the grocery store.

"It's just a little piece of the puzzle that we can add to improving our environment," said Everett.

Everett told NBC Right Now she's happy with the 5,000 Richland residents who recycle, but she says she would like to see more reducing and less recycling.

"I think it's a fabulous number, but if we could get those folks and more to reduce the amount of garbage they're bringing into their house, by composting, by shopping smarter, by reusing, then we have less to recycle and that's really where you see a big savings in our environment," said Everett. "They're not creating the waste in the first place and that's where we want to get."

It's important to know that you're responsible for separating your garbage before it's brought to the landfill because it's against the health code for crews at the landfill to dig it out.