What exactly to shred on Shred Day, April 21

KENNEWICK, WA - Shred Day is coming up April 21st, and as we get ready to rid ourselves of unnecessary documents, it's important to know what we need to keep and what we can get rid of, as well as what needs to be shredded and what can simply be thrown into the recycle bin.

Most of us know it's important to shred documents with our private information such as banking info, social security numbers, and more. But what isn't so clear is what can go, and what you need to hang on to.

With spring time here, it can be tempting to do a mass sweep of your documents and get rid of piles of papers, but there should be a little more consideration before sending a document to the shredder.

"If it has any social security information, or anything that is at risk of putting you at identity theft, or a fraudster is just going to be waiting for you to throw away, those are things you want to shred," sad Lisa Bugas, Business Development Manager with Numerica.

You're always advised to keep tax documents for seven years, so don't go throwing away last year's information just because this year's tax day is coming up. Bugas says there are certain things to never throw away, like social security cards, birth certificates, and marriage licenses, among others.

But when is it time to throw something away?

"I would rather you be safe than sorry, so if it's something you think has a little too much personal information on it, I would shred it," said Bugas.

So make sure you know exactly what you're bringing to Shred Day, because shredding documents helps keep your personal information safe...and once you shred them, you can't get them back.