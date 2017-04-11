Detained immigrants in Tacoma protest conditions with hunger strike

TACOMA, WA - Activists say hundreds of immigrants detained at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma started a hunger strike Monday at noon, protesting conditions at the facility. The immigrant rights group "Northwest Detention Center Resistance" is protesting outside the detention center to show their support.

Maru Mora with the group says at least 400 people are on their second day of the hunger strike.

"Better hygiene, their uniforms have been worn by many people for many years...including their underwear," said Mora.

The strikers want better treatment, with a list of demands that includes more expedited hearings, improved quality of food, and better access to medical care.

"They know that is very unlikely that those that are fighting right now will see the fruits of their labor, but they're not doing this for themselves," Mora said. "They are doing it because they know that hundreds more will end up in detention like themselves and they don't want to see people suffering like they have suffered."

Mora says immigrants detained held a similar strike in 2014 and got some of the changes they wanted. They're hoping this time it'll be the same.

"We have been here since yesterday at noon. We set up an encampment and we are going to be here until tomorrow at noon, when we expect that the hunger strike will end," Mora said.

But that will depend on what the immigrants inside decide to do.