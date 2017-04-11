Living Green: State-funded schools are now required to go green

KENNEWICK, WA - So far, we've brought you stories about eco-friendly wineries and churches. Tonight, reporter Jaclyn Selesky is telling us how schools all across Washington are beginning to go green.

The Washington State Sustainable Schools Protocol (WSSP) was put into place in 2004. Any schools getting state funding across the state are required to comply with their eco-friendly criteria.

"Some fun things that we like to do is we monitor the building systems," said Kirsten Curtiss, project manager with Design West Architects. "We provide energy dashboards for the schools that tell you how much water they're using and how much the HVAC system is pulling on and electrical outputs and gas meters are all connected to it and the kids can interact and see what your building is using."

Some of WSSP's protocols include categories of energy efficiency, water efficiency and using renewable building materials. Once the architects are done with their job, it's up to the school districts to make sure each school is sticking with those requirements. These new environmentally friendly buildings are meant to last more than 50 years.