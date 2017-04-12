Teen arrested after drive-by shooting Tuesday night

UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - Right now, a 16-year-old is in custody after a drive-by shooting in Kennewick last night, and a neighborhood is shocked that it happened so close to them.

"It's a very sublime kind of day," said neighbor Ronald Campbell, "at 5:30 when you get home, with a little rain and quiet in this neighborhood."

But today was especially different when Campbell watched the news and had his breakfast.

"It makes me primarily sad," he said.

He was at work during the time of the drive-by shooting, but is shocked to hear it did in fact happen right down the street from him.

"Very sad, foolishness in this quiet and calm neighborhood," said Campbell. "Made me upset, very sad."

However, Campbell is hopeful and knows this incident doesn't define his neighborhood.

"This one incident does not change the peace or positive relationships we have with one another."

As for the teen who's been arrested...

"I wish him good luck, I would not want to be the judge straightening out the foolish act of a 16-year-old, yet it is a very serious matter."

KENNEWICK, WA - A 16-year-old is in the juvenile detention center after a drive-by shooting late Tuesday night. It happened around 11 p.m. on the 5500 Block of Hildebrand Boulevard.

Witnesses told Kennewick Police they saw someone shooting a gun out the sunroof of a car. KPD tells NBC Right Now they saw a car matching the description and stopped it without incident and detained the three people inside. After further investigation, officers determined the 16-year-old was the one who shot the gun and arrested him. That teen hasn't been identified.

Kennewick Police say there were no injuries.

This case is still under investigation. If you know anything you are asked to call KPD at (509) 628-0333.