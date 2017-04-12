Man facing DUI charges after crashing into guardrail

PASCO, WA - A man is in satisfactory condition at Kadlec after crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail Tuesday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the ramp between Road 68 and Interstate 182.

Washington State Patrol tells us 59-year-old Anthony Miller was trying to merge onto eastbound 182 when he lost control and crashed into the guard rail. Traffic was backed up for a couple hours while police worked to clear the scene.

WSP says alcohol was a factor in this accident. Right now, Miller is facing Driving Under the Influence and Negligent Driving charges.