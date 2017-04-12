BREAKING: Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating officer involved shooting

MESA, WA - Right now, Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an officer involved shooting from Tuesday night. Deputies responded to a reported rolling domestic call in the area near Scooteney State Park on Highway 17. Deputies were able to intercept the call at the intersection of Angeline and Caldona.

The alleged suspect abandoned his car at the intersection and ran from deputies. Officers were able to arrest the 32-year-old Michael L. Long for domestic violence crimes, court order violations, and possession of narcotics.

The Long was handcuffed and put in the back of the patrol car. Preliminary information indicates he somehow was able to climb through the back seat divider into the drivers seat and tried to get away. One of the deputies was able to enter the passenger side of the moving patrol car to try and stop him. While trying to stop the suspect, Deputy Scott Wright discharged his gun, hitting the suspect in the leg.

Long was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Wright has been with FCSO for just under a year. The deputy didn't sustain any physical injuries during the incident and is on administrative leave.

Right now the incident is being investigated by the Tri-Cities Special Investigation Unit. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the Special Investigation Unit Commander Craig Littrell at (509) 585-4208 or the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at (509) 545-3501.