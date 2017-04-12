Kennewick woman arrested for drug and prostitution charges in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, WA - A Kennewick woman is in the Grant County jail after being arrested on outstanding warrants, as well as drug and prostitution charges. Moses Lake Police say they saw a prostitution advertisement online and started investigating. Officers identified the person placing the ad as 29-year-old Kristen Turner of Kennewick.

Police posed as a potential "client," and planned to meet up with Turner. When she arrived, she was arrested for multiple outstanding felony warrants. She was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, and ecstasy.

Turner was booked into the Grant County Jail on new charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Ecstasy, Prostitution and Driving While Suspended 3rd degree. She was also booked on her outstanding warrants for Escape from Community Custody, Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Stolen Property, ID theft and DUI.