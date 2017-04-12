Sex offender change of address notification: Roy Wayne Cox

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County WA Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

Roy Wayne Cox is 62 years old, white, with grey hair and green eyes. His new residence is on the 300th block of S. 2nd Street in Yakima, WA 98901.

Cox was convicted on May 16th, 1994 for Indecent Liberties.