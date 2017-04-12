More than 14,000 customers affected by outage after severed fiber

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA- Regional Marketing and Public Relations Manager Kerry Zimmer with CenturyLink released a statement explaining the cause for the outage was a severed fiber from earlier today by an unrelated contractor working near Connell, WA north of Pasco, WA.

This cut is impacting CenturyLink services in several cities and communities in Eastern Washington.

At this time 911 local, long distance and internet services are down for approximately 8900 customers in Pasco, Connell and surrounding areas.

About 5500 customers are experiencing internet service outages in and near Walla Walla. We have additional intermittent phone and internet outages in Yakima, Starbuck and Royal City .

Verizon Cell services may also be impacted in these areas.

CenturyLink crews are on-site now working to repair the fiber with an estimated completion time of 5PM PDT.