Do you love tacos? The Pasco Taco Crawl starts Friday, April 21st

PASCO, WA - This is the second year organizers put on the ''Pasco Taco Crawl'' event, and it all starts Friday, April 21st.

But how can you participate? Just buy a booklet and for 15 days and you'll be able to eat one taco at each of the 20 participating taco trucks and restaurants, then at the end you can vote for the best taco in Pasco.

The winner will be announced at the Cinco de Mayo festival on May 6th this year in downtown Pasco.

Taco Crawler in Chief, Craig Maloney, says there are 20 vendors participating this year.

"It was such a success that we want to make it an annual event," Maloney said. "Last year we sold our of our booklets; we put the number 500 and we had a lot of people we had to turn away the day of the event. Unfortunately, people didn't get to hear about it ahead of time."

Booklets are now available for purchase as well as t-shirts and cups for taco lovers. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

"People who don't normally hang out in downtown Pasco, they have a perception of what Pasco is, and that's simply not true," said Maloney. "We raised about five thousand dollars for the Boys & Girls Clubs and that included some of the donations. Some businesses donated all proceeds...to be clear we pay each of the vendors for the tacos so we are not riding on their backs."

One of the new additions to the taco crawl this year is a market on 4th Avenue. Erica Tapoya makes the tacos at the market, and she says they are excited to participate.

"We are going to have a little bit of everything because some people like adobada, asada...but we are going to have it all," Tapoya said.

Organizers hope to make this an annual event and hope that more people from all over Washington will visit downtown Pasco.

You can buy a booklet here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pasco-taco-crawl-2017-tickets-32871770350