Skier who died in avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass has been identified

SNOQUALMIE, WA (AP) - Authorities have identified a backcountry skier who died in an avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass.

The King County Medical Examiner's office said Wednesday that 36-year-old David Miller, of Snoqualmie, died of head and body injuries.

King County Sheriff's spokeswoman Cindi West says his body was found Tuesday night on Red Mountain near an avalanche debris field. He was still wearing hiking boots and his skis were still in his pack.

Miller told a friend he was going backcountry skiing Tuesday and promised to call when he came out. When the friend didn't hear from the man by afternoon, he called police.