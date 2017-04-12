Yakima PD warn about new scam going around

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are trying to get the word out about a new phone scam targeting residents. Police say the scammers in this latest case say they were not from one but two federal agencies.

YPD says a resident called them about getting a call from a woman claiming to be with the Human Health Resources Division. They asked him to go to Walmart, put $250 on a money transfer account, and then call another number and ask for a woman named Rachel.

A YPD employee called the number and someone answered saying they were with the U.S. Treasury Department.

Thankfully the resident didn't fall for the scam, but police have some advice if you get a suspicious call.

"Never call the number on the paper that you receive," said Mike Bastinelli, Spokesman for the YPD. "These scammers are going to use old-fashioned mail. They're going to use e-mail. They use texting. They use phone calls...they'll use any method of communication to try and get you to fall prey."

YPD say they always want residents to report any of these scams to them, but they may not be able to do anything once they call the number. They say oftentimes the numbers are disconnected by the time they call them.

However, police always want to know about the new ways scammers are targeting the public, that way they can get the word out.