Fresh fruit may lower risk of diabetes

CHINA - Although fresh fruit contains sugar, it may lower the risk of diabetes and complications from the disease.

A new study followed a half million people in China for seven years. People who ate large amounts of fresh fruit were less likely to develop diabetes than their peers.

And in people who already had diabetes, fresh fruit was linked to fewer complications and a lower risk of death.

