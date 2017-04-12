Regular exercise improves odds of surviving a heart attack - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Regular exercise improves odds of surviving a heart attack

DENMARK - Regular exercise not only helps prevent a heart attack; it improves the odds of surviving one. 

Researchers in Denmark compared the exercise habits of people who died immediately from a heart attack to those who survived. The most active patients were about half as likely to die as those who were sedentary.

And even light to moderate amounts of exercise improved survival rates by 32 percent.

