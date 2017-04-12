Living Green: What happens to your documents once they're shredded?

RICHLAND, WA - We're a little more than a week away from our Shred Day event, and we wanted to find out what happens with all of those documents you're getting rid of.

"Billions of files," said Jeff Thompson, CI Director of Operations. "Billions of pieces of paper with people's personal information on it, business information that we're destroying securely and recycling."

Thompson estimates four million pounds of confidential records are shredded here each year.

"Truly it's a deterrent for identity theft, letting your information from your company get in your competitor's hands, the wrong hands, whatever it may be," said Thompson. "But identity theft is one of the fastest growing crimes in America."

But then what happens to your documents once they're shredded?

"We bail that," said Thompson. "So we safely, securely bail that. Big 1,500 pound bails, really neat, so then we go right directly to a northwest pulp mill where it's being pulped."

The pulp mills the bails go to are in the northwest, and then they sell their partially-recycled products right back to northwest stores.

"You're probably already using it," said Thompson. "Paper towels in your kitchen. Office paper. It's probably used in your office."