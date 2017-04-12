Elementary school kids plant trees to celebrate arboretum's 50th anniversary

YAKIMA, WA - Wednesday, students at Terrace Heights Elementary took a more hands-on approach to learning: by planting trees.

"I love seeing kids get out and play in the dirt and experience nature in a more personal way than studying it in a book," said Jheri Ketcham, Co-Executive Director of the Yakima Area Arboretum.

Students planted two red maple trees at the school for National Arbor Day and to celebrate the Yakima-area arboretum's 50th anniversary.

"We felt it was important for them as fifth graders to leave their mark here at school and this is a great way for them to be able to do that," said Tami Scrivner, Principal at Terrace Heights Elementary School. "And they can come back in future years and say, 'I helped plant that tree at Terrace Heights and make it more beautiful.'"

Close to 25 fifth graders, some of which are involved in leadership, helped plant the trees.

"It feels good planting trees because I know that I am helping the environment and keeping it healthy," said Allyson Bender, a 5th grader.

The arboretum plans on planting a total of 50 trees in the Yakima area in celebration of its anniversary over the next couple of days. Some of the trees will be going in other schools, parks, and even the Yakima Airport.