Several mistakes lead up to incorrectly packaged radioactive waste

HANFORD, WA - A new report says several mistakes were made leading up to an incident in November in which radioactive waste was not correctly packaged as it was transported to a commercial disposal site at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.



The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued the report this week involving the Energy Northwest power plant.



Energy Northwest is temporarily barred by state regulators from sending waste to the US Ecology site on leased Hanford land after a Nov. 9 shipment turned out to be more radioactive than claimed on the shipping manifest.



The NRC conducted an inspection in response to that incident and is considering issuing a "white" finding, indicating a low to moderate safety significance that may lead to additional federal inspections or other action.