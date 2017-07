CRIME STOPPERS: Rey Dejesus Garcia aka "Scrappy"/"Scrappy Loco"

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Rey Dejesus Garcia.

Garcia is also known as "Scrappy" or "Scrappy Loco". His last known residence city is Pasco. He is 22 years old (DOB: 07/11/1994) white/Hispanic, 5'09", 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Garcia is charged with Contempt of Court Failure to Appear for Revocation Hearing.

You can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information you have that could lead to Garcia's arrest. You can report any information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=411, or call 800.222.8477.