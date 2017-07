Inslee signs new travel ban to North Carolina

OLYMPIA, WA - Gov. Jay Inslee today issued a memo to state agencies prohibiting non-essential state-funded travel to North Carolina in light of that state’s legislation that continues to allow discrimination against gay, lesbian or transgender people.

The original travel ban, signed in March 2016 expired earlier this month when H.B. 2 was repealed. However, the new replacement legislation, H.B. 142, continues to preempt nondiscriminatory ordinances passed by local governments and clarified that sexual orientation and identity are not protected classes.

“We must continue to stand up for the rights of all people. North Carolina is continuing discriminatory policies and this is not something the state of Washington condones or supports,” Inslee said.