Rep. Dan Newhouse listening session in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, WA - Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse is set to host a listening session with constituents at Sunnyside High School. It's Newhouse's second of three listening sessions scheduled by him during this congressional state work period. Reporter Rex Carlin is attending the event to learn more.

The listening session starts in the Sunnyside High School gym at six, but anyone trying to get into the event tonight will need to show proof of residency within the boundaries of the fourth congressional district.

Some of the topics discussed at Newhouse's last session in Moses Lake are expected to also be brought up tonight. Those include questions about healthcare and potential Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.

We're going to bring you the listening session in its entirety on Facebook Live starting at 6:00 p.m., and we will have full coverage of tonight's event tonight at 11@11.