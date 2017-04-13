Local elementary student places top 5 in national "future chef" competition

KENNEWICK, WA - Our local "future chef" Emily stopped by the studio today and showed us how to make her famous Apple Sushi! Watch the videos above to see how she does it, and how delicious it is!

To vote for Emily's apple sushi to win the competition (and to learn more about the competition itself), you can go to this website: Sodexo Future Chefs.

RICHLAND, WA - "Apple sushi" is part of the reason one local girl is getting some national attention. Reporter Mackenzie Maynard joined the girl at school for a pretty big announcement. Today, she told us all about her journey.

Meet 4th grader Emily Dustin. For her, school went a little different yesterday.

"I'm here to announce Miss Emily is top five. Top five!"

And not just in her classroom, but all over the school they were supporting her. Emily is getting ready to shoot her video for the Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.

Her journey for the challenge started back in March. The Richland School District opened the competition up to 4th and 5th graders...72 submitted healthy comfort food recipes, and Emily took first place. She then made the regional cuts and now is in the top five out of thousands of students who entered.

Once her chef coat, chef hat, and gloves were on, she was ready for the camera.

"Hello, I'm Emily," she said, introducing herself to her future audience.

Step by step, she walked everyone through how to make apple sushi at home, and she was a natural.

Voting doesn't start until next week, but as soon as we know, we'll add the link to vote to this article so that you can cheer on our young hometown chef.