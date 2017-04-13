"Spring into safety" press release from Hermiston School District

HERMISTON, OR – Hermiston School District would like to remind community, parents and students that as the weather and daylight hours improve, children tend to be more active.

The district would like to offer the following safety tips:

If a student must walk home, do so with another buddy or in groups, never walk home alone.

The student should check with a parent or babysitter before talking to another grown-up.

When riding a bike, make sure you wear a helmet, ride on the right side of the road and on sidewalks. Use hand signals when turning.

Watch out for cars or trucks in driveways as their doors could get opened.

Never rely on a car to stop.

Only cross at designated crosswalks.

Stop and look left, right and left again before crossing or entering a street, or intersection.

Put your cell phone, video game away while you are walking to avoid injuries.

If you need to talk on a cell phone or text, move to the side of the walkway.

Don’t wear headphones while walking or riding a bike so that you can hear the sounds around you.

Designate a walking/riding route that both parent(s) and student(s) know and feel safe with.

At all times, be aware of your surroundings, especially when there are many cars around you.

Thank you parents and community members for helping keep students safe.